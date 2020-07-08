All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12900 Odie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12900 Odie Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

12900 Odie Lane

12900 Odie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12900 Odie Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3BD 2BA Home for Rent: Next to Apple Campus - Situated on tree lined corner lot, this great 3 bedroom 2 bath home has approx 1375 sqft of living space. Updated features include quartz counters, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, and tile backsplash. Open and bright with large living room. Good size master bedroom. Master bath has double vanities and his and hers walk in closets. Covered patio in fully fenced backyard. Minutes to Apple, 183/Mopac, Shopping, Entertainment, and more! A must see!

(RLNE5725636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12900 Odie Lane have any available units?
12900 Odie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12900 Odie Lane have?
Some of 12900 Odie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12900 Odie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12900 Odie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12900 Odie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12900 Odie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12900 Odie Lane offer parking?
No, 12900 Odie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12900 Odie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12900 Odie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12900 Odie Lane have a pool?
No, 12900 Odie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12900 Odie Lane have accessible units?
No, 12900 Odie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12900 Odie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12900 Odie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin