12900 Odie Lane

Amenities
Updated 3BD 2BA Home for Rent: Next to Apple Campus - Situated on tree lined corner lot, this great 3 bedroom 2 bath home has approx 1375 sqft of living space. Updated features include quartz counters, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, and tile backsplash. Open and bright with large living room. Good size master bedroom. Master bath has double vanities and his and hers walk in closets. Covered patio in fully fenced backyard. Minutes to Apple, 183/Mopac, Shopping, Entertainment, and more! A must see!
(RLNE5725636)