12900 Odie Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3BD 2BA Home for Rent: Next to Apple Campus - Situated on tree lined corner lot, this great 3 bedroom 2 bath home has approx 1375 sqft of living space. Updated features include quartz counters, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, and tile backsplash. Open and bright with large living room. Good size master bedroom. Master bath has double vanities and his and hers walk in closets. Covered patio in fully fenced backyard. Minutes to Apple, 183/Mopac, Shopping, Entertainment, and more! A must see!



