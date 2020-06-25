All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12804 Blackfoot Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12804 Blackfoot Trl
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:58 PM

12804 Blackfoot Trl

12804 Blackfoot Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12804 Blackfoot Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this great spacious home! This house has the hard to find extra living room on the main floor. The open kitchen with the STAINLESS STEEL appliances is wonderful to cook in. Very rare big CEDAR CLOSETS in the bedrooms. The garage has tons of built in storage cabinets. The master suite is wonderful with the separate tub and shower combo. The secluded, wooded back yard is great to enjoy. The big fireplace is great for the colder months! There is no carpet anywhere in the house making it a great home for PETS. ($200 Pet deposit) This one is ready for 6/1 move-in. Call/Text Luke 512-766-5047

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 Blackfoot Trl have any available units?
12804 Blackfoot Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12804 Blackfoot Trl have?
Some of 12804 Blackfoot Trl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 Blackfoot Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12804 Blackfoot Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 Blackfoot Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12804 Blackfoot Trl is pet friendly.
Does 12804 Blackfoot Trl offer parking?
Yes, 12804 Blackfoot Trl offers parking.
Does 12804 Blackfoot Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 Blackfoot Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 Blackfoot Trl have a pool?
No, 12804 Blackfoot Trl does not have a pool.
Does 12804 Blackfoot Trl have accessible units?
No, 12804 Blackfoot Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 Blackfoot Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12804 Blackfoot Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin