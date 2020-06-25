12804 Blackfoot Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Come check out this great spacious home! This house has the hard to find extra living room on the main floor. The open kitchen with the STAINLESS STEEL appliances is wonderful to cook in. Very rare big CEDAR CLOSETS in the bedrooms. The garage has tons of built in storage cabinets. The master suite is wonderful with the separate tub and shower combo. The secluded, wooded back yard is great to enjoy. The big fireplace is great for the colder months! There is no carpet anywhere in the house making it a great home for PETS. ($200 Pet deposit) This one is ready for 6/1 move-in. Call/Text Luke 512-766-5047