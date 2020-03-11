All apartments in Austin
12616 Pony Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12616 Pony Ln

12616 Pony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12616 Pony Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom w/ Loft in Scofield Farms - Spacious 3 bedroom with loft (has closet) with option of it being a 4 bedroom, game room or study ~ Open floor plan, formal dining and formal living room with Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring ~ Large open kitchen with island and canned lighting ~ Breakfast nook open to family room with fireplace ~ 2nd floor has all new carpet & Lots of natural light ~ Large park like backyard with deck ~ Desirable area- easy access to highway, close to shopping and schools.

(RLNE4584250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12616 Pony Ln have any available units?
12616 Pony Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12616 Pony Ln have?
Some of 12616 Pony Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12616 Pony Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12616 Pony Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12616 Pony Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12616 Pony Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12616 Pony Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12616 Pony Ln offers parking.
Does 12616 Pony Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12616 Pony Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12616 Pony Ln have a pool?
No, 12616 Pony Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12616 Pony Ln have accessible units?
No, 12616 Pony Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12616 Pony Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12616 Pony Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
