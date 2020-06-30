126 East Riverside Drive

Amenities

Hello new best friend, I'm Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven't looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I'm free to work with. I've been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you?



______________________________________ A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the universe opened up, and through it entered a futuristically well dressed group of humans from the year 2326. They came bearing three messages. First, they console us in saying that yes, things will be better in the near future (just wait about 3 4 years). Next, they say thank you for inventing breakfast tacos, as they recite in unison a unrecognizable religious prayer and munch on a simple bacon egg and cheese from Future Torchys.



Finally, they drop off some machine that projects in depth building blue prints and a set of clear instructions. Fast forward a few years, this building was born into the universe. They say that once you move in here, you get a holographic future message with a big "thumbs up". Nice choice!



Apartment Amenities



Rooftop Lounge with Panoramic Skyline Views



Onsite Bark Park



Urban-Style Saltwater Pool



24-Hour Fitness Center



6 Level Off-Street Secure Garage Parking



24-Hour Onsite Laundry Facility



Stainless Steel Appliances



Granite Counters



Stainless Steel Backsplash



Interior Barn-Style doors



1 block from Ladybird Lake



Modern concrete flooring in all units







Community Amenities



Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes



25-Yard Lap Pool



Courtyard With Palm Trees



Covered Cabanas and Fire-Pit



Splash Lounge



Catering Kitchen



Rooftop Terrace With a Stunning 360-View of Austin.



Club-Quality Fitness Space



Yoga Studio



Spin Bikes



Trx Suspension Training Equipment



Fitness Zone With Free Classes



Convenient Bike Storage



Gated Pet Park



Professional Business Center



Downtown Skyline Views



