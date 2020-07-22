Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12506 Turkey Ridge Court Available 04/07/20 Gorgeous Floors and Appliances in Lovely Home! - Lovely North Austin home that is conveniently located close to shopping and highways. Gorgeous bamboo flooring through out living areas and tile in kitchen/baths. Carpet only in bedrooms. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French doors lead out to great deck with plenty of shade. Come See Today!



(RLNE2124618)