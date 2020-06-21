All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

12506 Tomanet Trail

12506 Tomanet Trail · (512) 820-7630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12506 Tomanet Trail, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Showings Sat/Sun 9 am - noon. Please text tenants w/ 24 hour notice for appt. Lawncare maintained & W/D included. Modern farmhouse near the Domain, remodeled kitchen open to the living room with fireplace. The private yard (2/3 ac) is huge. 2 remodeled baths. Large laundry room off the kitchen area. Located near Apple, the Domain & the Austin high tech corridor. Minutes to the freeway, shopping, dining & great schools - AISD Exemplary schools: Summitt, Anderson High (IB) and Murchison Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12506 Tomanet Trail have any available units?
12506 Tomanet Trail has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12506 Tomanet Trail have?
Some of 12506 Tomanet Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12506 Tomanet Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12506 Tomanet Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12506 Tomanet Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12506 Tomanet Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12506 Tomanet Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12506 Tomanet Trail does offer parking.
Does 12506 Tomanet Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12506 Tomanet Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12506 Tomanet Trail have a pool?
No, 12506 Tomanet Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12506 Tomanet Trail have accessible units?
No, 12506 Tomanet Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12506 Tomanet Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12506 Tomanet Trail has units with dishwashers.
