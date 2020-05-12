12410 Alamedatracecircle

Amenities

1Bath 1Bed with a 757sqft apartment (North East facing) with a lot of ventilation available at North Austin in wonderful Riata community. The community has lots of good amenities like tennis courts, basketball court, volley ball court, lake and a good trail to walk around, children play area. Pet friendly with Dog park area also available.



The apartment has upgraded appliances, has spacious living room with a big dining space. The patio is huge unlike the standard apartment living and restroom has entry from both kitchen and from bedroom. The property is at walkable distance to companies like Apple, Paypal, Ebay, Visa, Oracle, Nokia, Cisco, Riata Corporate park. The property is 4 miles from Domain. Walkable distance to HEB, close to Costco, Walmart, Walgreens.