All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12410 Alamedatracecircle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12410 Alamedatracecircle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:40 AM

12410 Alamedatracecircle

12410 Alameda Trace Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12410 Alameda Trace Cir, Austin, TX 78727
Angus Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
tennis court
1Bath 1Bed with a 757sqft apartment (North East facing) with a lot of ventilation available at North Austin in wonderful Riata community. The community has lots of good amenities like tennis courts, basketball court, volley ball court, lake and a good trail to walk around, children play area. Pet friendly with Dog park area also available.

The apartment has upgraded appliances, has spacious living room with a big dining space. The patio is huge unlike the standard apartment living and restroom has entry from both kitchen and from bedroom. The property is at walkable distance to companies like Apple, Paypal, Ebay, Visa, Oracle, Nokia, Cisco, Riata Corporate park. The property is 4 miles from Domain. Walkable distance to HEB, close to Costco, Walmart, Walgreens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12410 Alamedatracecircle have any available units?
12410 Alamedatracecircle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12410 Alamedatracecircle have?
Some of 12410 Alamedatracecircle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12410 Alamedatracecircle currently offering any rent specials?
12410 Alamedatracecircle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12410 Alamedatracecircle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12410 Alamedatracecircle is pet friendly.
Does 12410 Alamedatracecircle offer parking?
No, 12410 Alamedatracecircle does not offer parking.
Does 12410 Alamedatracecircle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12410 Alamedatracecircle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12410 Alamedatracecircle have a pool?
No, 12410 Alamedatracecircle does not have a pool.
Does 12410 Alamedatracecircle have accessible units?
No, 12410 Alamedatracecircle does not have accessible units.
Does 12410 Alamedatracecircle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12410 Alamedatracecircle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard
Austin, TX 78613
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin