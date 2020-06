Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher some paid utils refrigerator

Riata Rockcreek ,Austin - Property Id: 286875



Hi all..Apartment available for sublease from May 25th to January in Riata-Rockcreek 1023.



B2B plan 1,097 Sq. Ft.

Rent : $1300

It is from East gate entry, front side patio facing,

Please let me know if anyone interested. If you want you can come from june also, but house is ready to occupy from May 25 with cleanup

No Dogs Allowed



