All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115

1240 Barton Hills Drive · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1240 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1/1 Condo in Desirable Barton Hills! -
Don't miss this updated first-floor condo located in Barton Hills! The neighborhood is minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, hike & bike trail, AND MORE! With easy access to Highways and Entertainment, enjoy this move-in ready condo featuring great storage and a custom Master walk-in closet!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Assigned
NEIGHBORHOOD: Barton Hills
YEAR BUILT: 1969

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Centrally Located, Close to Everything!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Gas, Water, and Trash Included in Rent!
- Close to downtown!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Additional Pet Fees apply.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5855802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 have any available units?
1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 have?
Some of 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 is pet friendly.
Does 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 does offer parking.
Does 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 have a pool?
No, 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 have accessible units?
No, 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity