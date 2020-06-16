1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1/1 Condo in Desirable Barton Hills! -

Don't miss this updated first-floor condo located in Barton Hills! The neighborhood is minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, hike & bike trail, AND MORE! With easy access to Highways and Entertainment, enjoy this move-in ready condo featuring great storage and a custom Master walk-in closet!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Assigned

NEIGHBORHOOD: Barton Hills

YEAR BUILT: 1969



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Centrally Located, Close to Everything!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Gas, Water, and Trash Included in Rent!

- Close to downtown!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Additional Pet Fees apply.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5855802)