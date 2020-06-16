1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115

Amenities
1/1 Condo in Desirable Barton Hills! -
Don't miss this updated first-floor condo located in Barton Hills! The neighborhood is minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, hike & bike trail, AND MORE! With easy access to Highways and Entertainment, enjoy this move-in ready condo featuring great storage and a custom Master walk-in closet!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Assigned
NEIGHBORHOOD: Barton Hills
YEAR BUILT: 1969
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Centrally Located, Close to Everything!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Gas, Water, and Trash Included in Rent!
- Close to downtown!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Additional Pet Fees apply.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5855802)