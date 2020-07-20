12217 Kilmartin Ln.

Amenities
Hurry - Before This Dream Home Is Gone - Enticing Speyside Home located near E. Parmer Ln & Harris Branch Pkwy. Perfect opportunity for those looking to reside in a highly desired neighborhood. This customized 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a great floor plan. The kitchen overlooks the family room & features gas cooking, microwave oven, dishwasher, granite bar & breakfast area. The family room is warmed by a cozy fire place. The master bath comes complete with a garden tub & separate shower. Relax or entertain in your privacy fenced back yard. There's also a two-car front-entry garage w/opener. Apply Online @ https://mda.quickleasepro.com
