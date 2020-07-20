12217 Kilmartin Ln.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hurry - Before This Dream Home Is Gone - Enticing Speyside Home located near E. Parmer Ln & Harris Branch Pkwy. Perfect opportunity for those looking to reside in a highly desired neighborhood. This customized 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features a great floor plan. The kitchen overlooks the family room & features gas cooking, microwave oven, dishwasher, granite bar & breakfast area. The family room is warmed by a cozy fire place. The master bath comes complete with a garden tub & separate shower. Relax or entertain in your privacy fenced back yard. There's also a two-car front-entry garage w/opener. Apply Online @ https://mda.quickleasepro.com

Broker #9007532



(RLNE4796211)