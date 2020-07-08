12213 Terraza Cir

Amenities

Call HEATHER Text 512-578-9443. Great Location! This 2 story condo is in a gated community with pool and fitness center. See photos . Features an attached two car garage and offers dark wood floors throughout, crown molding, modern paint, stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets , mounted TV, W/D and granite countertops. Also, includes a gas log fireplace. This open concept offers an abundance of natural light. Kitchen is open and perfect for entertaining. Location is next door to The Trails at 620 that has a MovieHouse and Eatery, many restaurants , salons and much more. A large HEB and starbucks is only 1.4 miles away at Four Points. Tons more shopping and food there. Lake Travis is very close also. CALL HEATHER 512-578-9443. Cats and dogs under 35lbs considered. No aggressive breeds allowed by HOA