Austin, TX
12213 Terraza Cir
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

12213 Terraza Cir

12213 Terraza Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12213 Terraza Circle, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Call HEATHER Text 512-578-9443. Great Location! This 2 story condo is in a gated community with pool and fitness center. See photos . Features an attached two car garage and offers dark wood floors throughout, crown molding, modern paint, stainless steel appliances, white kitchen cabinets , mounted TV, W/D and granite countertops. Also, includes a gas log fireplace. This open concept offers an abundance of natural light. Kitchen is open and perfect for entertaining. Location is next door to The Trails at 620 that has a MovieHouse and Eatery, many restaurants , salons and much more. A large HEB and starbucks is only 1.4 miles away at Four Points. Tons more shopping and food there. Lake Travis is very close also. CALL HEATHER 512-578-9443. Cats and dogs under 35lbs considered. No aggressive breeds allowed by HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12213 Terraza Cir have any available units?
12213 Terraza Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12213 Terraza Cir have?
Some of 12213 Terraza Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12213 Terraza Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12213 Terraza Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 Terraza Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12213 Terraza Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12213 Terraza Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12213 Terraza Cir offers parking.
Does 12213 Terraza Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 Terraza Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 Terraza Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12213 Terraza Cir has a pool.
Does 12213 Terraza Cir have accessible units?
No, 12213 Terraza Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 Terraza Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12213 Terraza Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

