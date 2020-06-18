1219 E 5th St

Amenities

About Me



I find people apartments for a living.



East Austin apartment that happens to have a sweet dog park and cool neighbors



I find people cool apartments in Austin.



Apartment Amenities



Wood style plank flooring



Granite countertops



Gourmet style kitchens



Bluetooth thermostats



Large walk-in closets



Spa inspired bathrooms



Standup showers



Large soaking tubs



Washer/dryer hookups



Downtown views



Private balconies



Mud room style entries



Community Amenities



Elevated resort-style pool with Downtown views



Ground level pool with sun deck and private cabanas



Large state of the art fitness center with pool view



Wellness studio with free group fitness classes



Resident co-working space with private conference rooms



Coin Operated laundry rooms located throughout community



Mail centers with smart package lockers located throughout community



Private Courtyards with gas grills and fire pits throughout community



Smaller Zen courtyards with lounge seating



Oversized chess board and social games



Resident arcade with classic arcade games and ping pong



Social entertainment lounge for private events



Resident lounge featuring seating and flat screens with attached kitchen



Pet spa with stainless steel doggie tubs and blow dryers



Attached restaurants, spas, salons, and Whole Foods







