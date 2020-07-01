12134 Trotwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

JUST RENOVATED 3/2 in COPPERFIELD - MOVE IN BY MARCH 31 AND GET TWO WEEKS FREE RENT!



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was JUST RENOVATED with all new flooring (NO CARPET!), fresh paint, and new trim making it feel new and clean. The home has a great open floorplan, with high ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom and the other two bedrooms are separate from each other.



Outside enjoy a big, fenced backyard with no neighbors behind, and a two car garage.



Walk to Copperfield Elementary, and really close to HEB and Tech Ridge!



AVAILABLE NOW FOR QUICK MOVE IN! MOVE IN BY MARCH 31 AND GET TWO WEEKS FREE RENT!



(RLNE5659216)