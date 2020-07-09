1211 E 13th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Originally a courthouse built over 100 years ago, this beautiful 2BD/1BA home was moved from Lincoln, TX to this large corner lot on Austin's Eastside in 2004 and fully remodeled at that time. The home boasts 13 foot ceilings, exposed wood walls, gorgeous pine floors, & an oversized bathroom w/ antique claw foot tub. The open concept kitchen & the huge wrap-around porch & private yard make for a great entertaining space. Amazingly central location only blocks away from Downtown, 6th street, and more.