All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1211 E 13th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1211 E 13th ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 E 13th ST

1211 East 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1211 East 13th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Originally a courthouse built over 100 years ago, this beautiful 2BD/1BA home was moved from Lincoln, TX to this large corner lot on Austin's Eastside in 2004 and fully remodeled at that time. The home boasts 13 foot ceilings, exposed wood walls, gorgeous pine floors, & an oversized bathroom w/ antique claw foot tub. The open concept kitchen & the huge wrap-around porch & private yard make for a great entertaining space. Amazingly central location only blocks away from Downtown, 6th street, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 E 13th ST have any available units?
1211 E 13th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1211 E 13th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1211 E 13th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 E 13th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1211 E 13th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1211 E 13th ST offer parking?
No, 1211 E 13th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1211 E 13th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 E 13th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 E 13th ST have a pool?
No, 1211 E 13th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1211 E 13th ST have accessible units?
Yes, 1211 E 13th ST has accessible units.
Does 1211 E 13th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 E 13th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 E 13th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 E 13th ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin