12100 Metric Boulevard

Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ***SPECIAL*** All Application Fees and Administration Fees Waived $750 gift card After Move In Gift Basket to New Clients For Scheduled Viewing Contact Nathan Thomas (512) 576-9232 Your Free Apartment Specialist!!! Remodeled in 2017, This Beautiful Apartment Community offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent with numerous features like upgraded kitchens, high ceilings, neutral color schemes, wood-burning fireplaces, large storage areas and more. The selection of floor plans and resident amenities make This Community one of the best choices in the area. Other services that set It apart include online bill pay, online service requests, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Check out the floor plans below to discover the best fit for you! [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582062 ]