12100 Metric Boulevard
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

12100 Metric Boulevard

12100 Metric Boulevard · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12100 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ***SPECIAL*** All Application Fees and Administration Fees Waived $750 gift card After Move In Gift Basket to New Clients For Scheduled Viewing Contact Nathan Thomas (512) 576-9232 Your Free Apartment Specialist!!! Remodeled in 2017, This Beautiful Apartment Community offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent with numerous features like upgraded kitchens, high ceilings, neutral color schemes, wood-burning fireplaces, large storage areas and more. The selection of floor plans and resident amenities make This Community one of the best choices in the area. Other services that set It apart include online bill pay, online service requests, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Check out the floor plans below to discover the best fit for you! [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582062 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12100 Metric Boulevard have any available units?
12100 Metric Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12100 Metric Boulevard have?
Some of 12100 Metric Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12100 Metric Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12100 Metric Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12100 Metric Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12100 Metric Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12100 Metric Boulevard offer parking?
No, 12100 Metric Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 12100 Metric Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12100 Metric Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12100 Metric Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12100 Metric Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12100 Metric Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12100 Metric Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12100 Metric Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12100 Metric Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
