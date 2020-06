Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Office space could be used as additional bedroom! Gorgeous, newly built and modern condo available now. This unit has tile flooring throughout. Super spacious bedrooms, all with ceiling fans. The home features walk in closets with built in shelving. The kitchen is large, features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, and has a pantry. There is in unit washer and dryer. The backyard is huge and fenced off for your privacy. Stop by today!