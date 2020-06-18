121 Sandra Muraida Way

Amenities
Yankees vs. RedSox. Lakers vs. Celtics. Man City vs. Man U. Madrid vs. Barcelona. Edward vs. Jacob. Tom vs. Jerry. Hatfield vs. McCoy. History has been filled with epic rivalries that span centuries, and grip our imagination. Living here, your world will be introduced to a new rivalry, and the war will be fought in your belly. Trader Joes vs. Whole Foods. If you are ready to enter this new tumultuous stage of vigorous in fighting, then come check this place out.
Apartment Amenities
Built-In Bookshelves
Quartz Countertops
Washer/Dryer
Tiled Flooring
Pool, Lake, and City Views
Floor to Ceiling Windows
ENERGY STAR ® Appliances
Balcony
In Home Surround Sound
Hardwood Flooring
Stainless Steel Appliances
10' Ceilings
Community Amenities
Pet Policy
Green Recognition
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Green Certified
Game Room
Package Acceptance
Putting Green
Business Center
Controlled Access
Bicycle Storage
Demonstation Kitchen
Bocce Ball Court
Outdoor Kitchen
Grilling Area
Close to Public Transportation
Arcade
Concierge Services
Deck Parking
24-Hour Resident Lounge with Starbucks Coffee Machine
Additional Storage Available