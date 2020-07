Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location Location Location! Walk to Lamar Union, Zilker and Barton Springs. Newly remodeled with only 1 shared wall and tons of windows! Solid pine floors lead you up the stairs to the completely open living/kitchen/dining space designed for modern living. The master suite is private with a spacious bathroom and an oversized walk-in shower and closet. All together with a study nook on the main floor, 1 car attached garage plus one additional covered spot. Furniture is negotiable.



(RLNE5873522)