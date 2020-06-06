1208 Payne Avenue

Amenities

Promo price of $1795 for the 1st 3 months, the remainder of the lease will be $1995/mo. Located in the heart of Brentwood with newly refinished, gleaming original hardwood floors! Large second living area with big picture window, built in desk and brand new carpet. Walking distance to Brentwood Elementary, park, and pool. Enormous park like back yard, gated driveway and lots of storage room in the rear outbuilding. Walk or bike to coffee shops and eateries on Burnet and Koenig. Solar screens on South facing front of home. Professionally Managed. Online Application and payment options.

