Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1208 Payne Avenue

1208 Payne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Payne Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Promo price of $1795 for the 1st 3 months, the remainder of the lease will be $1995/mo. Located in the heart of Brentwood with newly refinished, gleaming original hardwood floors! Large second living area with big picture window, built in desk and brand new carpet. Walking distance to Brentwood Elementary, park, and pool. Enormous park like back yard, gated driveway and lots of storage room in the rear outbuilding. Walk or bike to coffee shops and eateries on Burnet and Koenig. Solar screens on South facing front of home. Professionally Managed. Online Application and payment options.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Payne Avenue have any available units?
1208 Payne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Payne Avenue have?
Some of 1208 Payne Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Payne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Payne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Payne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Payne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Payne Avenue offer parking?
No, 1208 Payne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Payne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Payne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Payne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Payne Avenue has a pool.
Does 1208 Payne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1208 Payne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Payne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Payne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

