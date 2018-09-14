1204 1/2 West 22nd St

Amenities

1204 West 22nd St unit 1/2 Available 08/01/20 Classic 816sf duplex close to Downtown, Pease Park & UT - Charming older duplex 2 bedrooms- second bedroom is small and works best as a office. Clean with nice paint job close to UT/Downtown and Pease Park. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans in most rooms. Galley kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator (no dishwasher) stackable w/d provided Large back deck. Private fenced yard. 2nd bedroom is smaller than front bedroom. permitted street parking. The address is 1204 1/2 W. 22nd St.



