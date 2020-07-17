All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12005 Buzz Schneider Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12005 Buzz Schneider Lane

12005 Buzz Schneider Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12005 Buzz Schneider Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE!! 6 0R 12 MONTH LEASE OPTIONS! Cozy one story home in a desirable area of South Austin with fresh carpet throughout! This 1612 square foot home has 4 nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Well maintained back yard space for kids with covered patio. It is located in desirable South Austin area and is in the Austin ISD School District. Refrigerator included.
Easily accessible to IH-35, Mopac, greenbelts, Zilker Park, Downtown Austin, and Southpark Meadows shopping center. Community Park with playscape. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane have any available units?
12005 Buzz Schneider Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane have?
Some of 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12005 Buzz Schneider Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane offers parking.
Does 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane have a pool?
No, 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane have accessible units?
No, 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12005 Buzz Schneider Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin