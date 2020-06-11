All apartments in Austin
1200 E Parmer Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:36 AM

1200 E Parmer Lane

1200 East Parmer Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 East Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Plaza Del Lago Apartments defines community. The charming, yet causal neighborhood feel compliments the on-the-move lifestyles of its residents. Our North Dallas community is centrally located and in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, DISD schools, trendy restaurants, major highways, and only 15 minutes from downtown Dallas.

Community Features
Two Pool
Four Onsite Laundry Centers
Near Public Transit
BBQ/Picnic Area
Sports Courts
Covered Parking
Playground
Speaking Staff
Lush Landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 E Parmer Lane have any available units?
1200 E Parmer Lane has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 E Parmer Lane have?
Some of 1200 E Parmer Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 E Parmer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1200 E Parmer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 E Parmer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1200 E Parmer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1200 E Parmer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1200 E Parmer Lane does offer parking.
Does 1200 E Parmer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 E Parmer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 E Parmer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1200 E Parmer Lane has a pool.
Does 1200 E Parmer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1200 E Parmer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 E Parmer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 E Parmer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
