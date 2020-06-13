All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

11924 Natures Bnd

11924 Natures Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

11924 Natures Bnd, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous one story David Weekly home models elegant simplicity w/ contemporary highlights. Enjoy a huge great room where you will cook in your showcase kitchen, featuring magnificent granite and a contemporary back splash. Relax in the large, open living/dining/kitchen space viewing a pretty stone accent wall and enjoy a second living area as office/play/media room. You'll love the large master and bathrooms that look new with innovative tile design. Home has easy access to I-35 and major employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11924 Natures Bnd have any available units?
11924 Natures Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11924 Natures Bnd have?
Some of 11924 Natures Bnd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11924 Natures Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
11924 Natures Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11924 Natures Bnd pet-friendly?
No, 11924 Natures Bnd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11924 Natures Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 11924 Natures Bnd offers parking.
Does 11924 Natures Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11924 Natures Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11924 Natures Bnd have a pool?
No, 11924 Natures Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 11924 Natures Bnd have accessible units?
No, 11924 Natures Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 11924 Natures Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11924 Natures Bnd has units with dishwashers.
