11924 Natures Bnd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous one story David Weekly home models elegant simplicity w/ contemporary highlights. Enjoy a huge great room where you will cook in your showcase kitchen, featuring magnificent granite and a contemporary back splash. Relax in the large, open living/dining/kitchen space viewing a pretty stone accent wall and enjoy a second living area as office/play/media room. You'll love the large master and bathrooms that look new with innovative tile design. Home has easy access to I-35 and major employers.