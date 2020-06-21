11923 Stonehollow Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated 24hr gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Tall trees and unique architecture give the community a distinctive atmosphere. Three resort-style swimming pools are available with sparkling depths and plenty of room for laps and relaxation. The charming poolside sundecks also have access to grilling and picnic areas. Stop by our upgraded twenty-four-hour fitness center, which comes complete with state-of-the-art equipment. If you need to complete some work away from the distractions of home, you can take advantage of the business center with complimentary Wi-Fi. This gated community also makes a great home for your pet with two on-site dog parks for you to enjoy. The clubhouse is rentable for your next major event, or you can simply stop by to take part in one of the community activities Beyond the front gates are plenty of opportunities for dining, shopping and recreation as well with Topgolf and The Domain Shopping Center just blocks away. There is plenty to do at the pet-friendly apartments in Austin, TX. Folio is ready and waiting!!