11906 Doubloon Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Fantastic north Austin location for this 3BR/2BA duplex unit just off Jollyville, Oak Knoll and 183. In the coveted Round Rock ISD. Minutes to Mopac, the Domain, restaurants, shopping and many services. Newly painted and several repairs just completed. Large open family room with stone fireplace, dining area, and galley kitchen with new refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and pantry. Master includes private bathroom and walk-in closet. Private backyard ready for your pets. Washer/dryer hookups. Security deposit $1395.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ybzc98x6



NOTE: You are welcome to view this home and we strongly encourage you to practice safe hygiene practices at this time by wearing gloves, using sanitizer wipes, etc. If you don't feel comfortable visiting the home in person, once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.