All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11906 Doubloon Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11906 Doubloon Cove
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

11906 Doubloon Cove

11906 Doubloon Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Laurel Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11906 Doubloon Cove, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Fantastic north Austin location for this 3BR/2BA duplex unit just off Jollyville, Oak Knoll and 183. In the coveted Round Rock ISD. Minutes to Mopac, the Domain, restaurants, shopping and many services. Newly painted and several repairs just completed. Large open family room with stone fireplace, dining area, and galley kitchen with new refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and pantry. Master includes private bathroom and walk-in closet. Private backyard ready for your pets. Washer/dryer hookups. Security deposit $1395.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ybzc98x6

NOTE: You are welcome to view this home and we strongly encourage you to practice safe hygiene practices at this time by wearing gloves, using sanitizer wipes, etc. If you don't feel comfortable visiting the home in person, once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 Doubloon Cove have any available units?
11906 Doubloon Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11906 Doubloon Cove have?
Some of 11906 Doubloon Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 Doubloon Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11906 Doubloon Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 Doubloon Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 11906 Doubloon Cove is pet friendly.
Does 11906 Doubloon Cove offer parking?
No, 11906 Doubloon Cove does not offer parking.
Does 11906 Doubloon Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11906 Doubloon Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 Doubloon Cove have a pool?
No, 11906 Doubloon Cove does not have a pool.
Does 11906 Doubloon Cove have accessible units?
No, 11906 Doubloon Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 Doubloon Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11906 Doubloon Cove has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin