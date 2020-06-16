All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11906 Broad Oaks DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11906 Broad Oaks DR
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

11906 Broad Oaks DR

11906 Broad Oaks Drive · (512) 346-3550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Laurel Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11906 Broad Oaks Drive, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled with new floors, windows, appliances, paint, light fixtures, updated bathrooms. Adorable place in a fabulous, central location. Great schools (Westwood High). Close to the Arboretum and the Domain. Blocks from the Metro station. conveniently located from employers...IBM, Apple, Google, etc. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 183 and MoPac. Pets allowed. Storage shed in the backyard. Refrigerator included. Comfortable living at a great value in a fabulous location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 Broad Oaks DR have any available units?
11906 Broad Oaks DR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11906 Broad Oaks DR have?
Some of 11906 Broad Oaks DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 Broad Oaks DR currently offering any rent specials?
11906 Broad Oaks DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 Broad Oaks DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11906 Broad Oaks DR is pet friendly.
Does 11906 Broad Oaks DR offer parking?
No, 11906 Broad Oaks DR does not offer parking.
Does 11906 Broad Oaks DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11906 Broad Oaks DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 Broad Oaks DR have a pool?
No, 11906 Broad Oaks DR does not have a pool.
Does 11906 Broad Oaks DR have accessible units?
No, 11906 Broad Oaks DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 Broad Oaks DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11906 Broad Oaks DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11906 Broad Oaks DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass
Austin, TX 78660
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Park Place
1301 W 9th St
Austin, TX 78703
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity