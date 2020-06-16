11906 Broad Oaks DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled with new floors, windows, appliances, paint, light fixtures, updated bathrooms. Adorable place in a fabulous, central location. Great schools (Westwood High). Close to the Arboretum and the Domain. Blocks from the Metro station. conveniently located from employers...IBM, Apple, Google, etc. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 183 and MoPac. Pets allowed. Storage shed in the backyard. Refrigerator included. Comfortable living at a great value in a fabulous location.