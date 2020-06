Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently remodeled unit with every inch of wall, baseboard & ceiling painted, upgraded quartz countertops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel fridge and range, carpet and much more. This duplex feeds into highly ranked RRISD schools and Westwood High School. Very convenient to the arboretum, domain and everything north Austin has to offer. The unit is very spacious and offers a private back yard with storage shed.