Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 2-story home close to central Austin is perfect for rental! Features 3 spacious beds, 2.5 baths, and open floor plan. The bright & lovely kitchen provides a delightful breakfast bar, appliances, ample cabinetry, & wide counter tops. Enjoy the outdoors from your spacious and fenced back yard w/ mature trees great for entertaining, gardening, & hanging out w/ family! Close to restaurants and parks, low traffic street & with lots of space for parking.