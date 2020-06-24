11809 Easy ST

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable one story, 1549 sqft, 3/2 home in sought after South Austin Morningside Community. Situated on a large CORNER lot on a quiet street. Large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet and counter space. 3 bedroom could be an office or bonus space! Charming curb appeal, very well taken care of and ready for the perfect family. Private backyard space with an extended patio and mature tree coverage! Quick access to Manchaca and a short walk to the neighborhood park.