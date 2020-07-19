Amenities

*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/34iECDYKkR0 *



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2010



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Charming single story brick and stone home

- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more

- All hard surface floors throughout

- Wide open floor plan, large living room with view of back yard

- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Covered/Screened in back patio for relaxing in the shade



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11744-channing-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.