Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet oven refrigerator

Home for lease in Olympic Heights. This open concept kitchen overlooks the living area and it's hard wood floor. The bar area is great for entertaining. The back yard boast a good size covered patio. No carpet in the house. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Available for Immediate Move-In.