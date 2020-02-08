Amenities

11708 Tallow Field Way Available 10/01/19 Nice Home with great Metric Blvd Location - This nice, single family home located in Quail Hollow has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a nice sized fenced-in yard, and a large 1 car garage! The kitchen is open to the dining area and living room and the living room features a cozy fireplace.



There is a big walk-in closet in the main bedroom, a linen closet outside the bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups.



Come see how much better a single family home with a yard and garage can be!



(RLNE3525123)