All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11640 Parkfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11640 Parkfield Dr
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:28 PM

11640 Parkfield Dr

11640 Parkfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11640 Parkfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Look at this great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for Lease!! - NEW NEW NEW! Freshly painted interior and exterior, brand new NU-cor laminate floors through out and a ton more upgrades. Kitchen to have all new stainless steel appliances; cool-blue/grey cabinets and granite counters with subway tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and tile surround in the showers! Great backyard space with a ton of shade and good sized patio. 2nd refrigerator in garage for tenant use too!

(RLNE5222125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11640 Parkfield Dr have any available units?
11640 Parkfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11640 Parkfield Dr have?
Some of 11640 Parkfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11640 Parkfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11640 Parkfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 Parkfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11640 Parkfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11640 Parkfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11640 Parkfield Dr offers parking.
Does 11640 Parkfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11640 Parkfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 Parkfield Dr have a pool?
No, 11640 Parkfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11640 Parkfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 11640 Parkfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 Parkfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11640 Parkfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin