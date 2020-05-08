11640 Parkfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Look at this great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for Lease!! - NEW NEW NEW! Freshly painted interior and exterior, brand new NU-cor laminate floors through out and a ton more upgrades. Kitchen to have all new stainless steel appliances; cool-blue/grey cabinets and granite counters with subway tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and tile surround in the showers! Great backyard space with a ton of shade and good sized patio. 2nd refrigerator in garage for tenant use too!



(RLNE5222125)