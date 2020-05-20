All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

11617 Harpster BND

11617 Harpster Bend · No Longer Available
Location

11617 Harpster Bend, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

Property Amenities
Meticulously maintained 3bdrm/2 bath gem in popular Avery Ranch! Open lay-out w/split plan, granite cntrtops in kitchen, tile back splash, ss appliances, ext. hardwood & tile flooring, extended walk in shower in mstr bath, double vanity, w/in closets, large cov'd patio & full sprinkler system. Conveniently located to Metro Rail Park & Ride station, Lakeline Mall, HEB Plus, Alamo Drafthouse & restaurants. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included; pre-wired for surround sound; water softener loop installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 Harpster BND have any available units?
11617 Harpster BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11617 Harpster BND have?
Some of 11617 Harpster BND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 Harpster BND currently offering any rent specials?
11617 Harpster BND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 Harpster BND pet-friendly?
No, 11617 Harpster BND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11617 Harpster BND offer parking?
No, 11617 Harpster BND does not offer parking.
Does 11617 Harpster BND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11617 Harpster BND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 Harpster BND have a pool?
No, 11617 Harpster BND does not have a pool.
Does 11617 Harpster BND have accessible units?
No, 11617 Harpster BND does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 Harpster BND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11617 Harpster BND has units with dishwashers.
