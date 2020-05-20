11617 Harpster BND

Amenities
Meticulously maintained 3bdrm/2 bath gem in popular Avery Ranch! Open lay-out w/split plan, granite cntrtops in kitchen, tile back splash, ss appliances, ext. hardwood & tile flooring, extended walk in shower in mstr bath, double vanity, w/in closets, large cov'd patio & full sprinkler system. Conveniently located to Metro Rail Park & Ride station, Lakeline Mall, HEB Plus, Alamo Drafthouse & restaurants. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included; pre-wired for surround sound; water softener loop installed.