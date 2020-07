Amenities

4bdrm/2bath home with open floor-plan located in the heart of Spicewood Springs. High ceilings with double living areas, master bdrm down, large deck and yard that is perfect for entertaining. Zoned to great schools and within walking distance to HEB and Spicewoood Library. Many other amenities and parks close-by. Easy access to 183. Apply at Go4Rent,complete online lease app, upload supporting docs, & pay app fee.