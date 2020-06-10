All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11604 Sweet Basil Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11604 Sweet Basil Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

11604 Sweet Basil Court

11604 Sweet Basil Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11604 Sweet Basil Court, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home in Gated Section of Canyon Creek - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $2250 for 6 months, Increases to $2350 thereafter.Beautiful home in the desirable gated section of Canyon Creek. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 living areas, and 2 dining rooms. Gourmet Kitchen, custom cabinets, built In Kitchenaid Architectural Fridge, Microwave and Oven, Fisher Paykel 5 burner cooktop, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. ZERO CARPET!! Gas Burning Fireplace, 2 Story Foyer, High Ceilings, Crown Molding, Tons of windows and natural light. A true beauty and must see! Agent Must Show.

(RLNE2571713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11604 Sweet Basil Court have any available units?
11604 Sweet Basil Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11604 Sweet Basil Court have?
Some of 11604 Sweet Basil Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11604 Sweet Basil Court currently offering any rent specials?
11604 Sweet Basil Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11604 Sweet Basil Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11604 Sweet Basil Court is pet friendly.
Does 11604 Sweet Basil Court offer parking?
No, 11604 Sweet Basil Court does not offer parking.
Does 11604 Sweet Basil Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11604 Sweet Basil Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11604 Sweet Basil Court have a pool?
No, 11604 Sweet Basil Court does not have a pool.
Does 11604 Sweet Basil Court have accessible units?
No, 11604 Sweet Basil Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11604 Sweet Basil Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11604 Sweet Basil Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin