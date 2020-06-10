11604 Sweet Basil Court

Amenities
Home in Gated Section of Canyon Creek - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $2250 for 6 months, Increases to $2350 thereafter.Beautiful home in the desirable gated section of Canyon Creek. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 living areas, and 2 dining rooms. Gourmet Kitchen, custom cabinets, built In Kitchenaid Architectural Fridge, Microwave and Oven, Fisher Paykel 5 burner cooktop, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. ZERO CARPET!! Gas Burning Fireplace, 2 Story Foyer, High Ceilings, Crown Molding, Tons of windows and natural light. A true beauty and must see! Agent Must Show.
(RLNE2571713)