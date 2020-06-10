11604 Sweet Basil Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home in Gated Section of Canyon Creek - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $2250 for 6 months, Increases to $2350 thereafter.Beautiful home in the desirable gated section of Canyon Creek. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 living areas, and 2 dining rooms. Gourmet Kitchen, custom cabinets, built In Kitchenaid Architectural Fridge, Microwave and Oven, Fisher Paykel 5 burner cooktop, Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. ZERO CARPET!! Gas Burning Fireplace, 2 Story Foyer, High Ceilings, Crown Molding, Tons of windows and natural light. A true beauty and must see! Agent Must Show.



(RLNE2571713)