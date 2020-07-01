All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

11601 Star View Trail

11601 Star View Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11601 Star View Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated Anderson Mill Home - Beautifully remodeled Anderson Mill Home. Plenty of shade trees and great landscaping in both front and backyards for fun and entertaining guests. Garage has double bays with workshop and storage closet. Downstairs has 2 large living rooms. Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Recessed lighting and updated light fixtures throughout. Air conditioned sun room off the back of the house. Ready for move in.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5620688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11601 Star View Trail have any available units?
11601 Star View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11601 Star View Trail have?
Some of 11601 Star View Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11601 Star View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11601 Star View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11601 Star View Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11601 Star View Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11601 Star View Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11601 Star View Trail offers parking.
Does 11601 Star View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11601 Star View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11601 Star View Trail have a pool?
No, 11601 Star View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11601 Star View Trail have accessible units?
No, 11601 Star View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11601 Star View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 11601 Star View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

