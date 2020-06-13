All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:58 PM

116 Clearday Dr B

116 Clearday Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Clearday Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Beautiful South Austin Duplex - Property Id: 67429

2 Bedrooms w/no common walls, ceiling fans and walk-in closets in both
1.5 Bath - full bath new vinyl plank flooring & rainfall shower head
Garage attached
Doggie Door to fenced Back Yard - Dogs welcome upon approval
Washer & Dryer Included
All Gas Appliances
Wood Burning Fireplace w/gas starter
Vaulted ceiling
Back yard fenced w/covered patio - perfect for entertaining/grilling
New windows w/wood blinds
Stained concrete floors downstairs, bedrooms new carpet
Reno last year - top to bottom
20 minutes to downtown. 5 minutes to shopping & entertainment venues
Yard maintenance responsibility of tenant
Smoking allowed outside ONLY
Google Fiber available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67429
Property Id 67429

(RLNE4879641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Clearday Dr B have any available units?
116 Clearday Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Clearday Dr B have?
Some of 116 Clearday Dr B's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Clearday Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
116 Clearday Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Clearday Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Clearday Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 116 Clearday Dr B offer parking?
Yes, 116 Clearday Dr B offers parking.
Does 116 Clearday Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Clearday Dr B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Clearday Dr B have a pool?
No, 116 Clearday Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 116 Clearday Dr B have accessible units?
No, 116 Clearday Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Clearday Dr B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Clearday Dr B has units with dishwashers.
