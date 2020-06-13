116 Clearday Dr B

Amenities
Beautiful South Austin Duplex - Property Id: 67429
2 Bedrooms w/no common walls, ceiling fans and walk-in closets in both
1.5 Bath - full bath new vinyl plank flooring & rainfall shower head
Garage attached
Doggie Door to fenced Back Yard - Dogs welcome upon approval
Washer & Dryer Included
All Gas Appliances
Wood Burning Fireplace w/gas starter
Vaulted ceiling
Back yard fenced w/covered patio - perfect for entertaining/grilling
New windows w/wood blinds
Stained concrete floors downstairs, bedrooms new carpet
Reno last year - top to bottom
20 minutes to downtown. 5 minutes to shopping & entertainment venues
Yard maintenance responsibility of tenant
Smoking allowed outside ONLY
Google Fiber available
