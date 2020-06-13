116 Clearday Dr B

Amenities

Beautiful South Austin Duplex - Property Id: 67429



2 Bedrooms w/no common walls, ceiling fans and walk-in closets in both

1.5 Bath - full bath new vinyl plank flooring & rainfall shower head

Garage attached

Doggie Door to fenced Back Yard - Dogs welcome upon approval

Washer & Dryer Included

All Gas Appliances

Wood Burning Fireplace w/gas starter

Vaulted ceiling

Back yard fenced w/covered patio - perfect for entertaining/grilling

New windows w/wood blinds

Stained concrete floors downstairs, bedrooms new carpet

Reno last year - top to bottom

20 minutes to downtown. 5 minutes to shopping & entertainment venues

Yard maintenance responsibility of tenant

Smoking allowed outside ONLY

Google Fiber available

