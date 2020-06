Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

11513 Paul E. Anderson Available 07/01/20 Olympic Heights Home Available in May - This home comes with an inviting open floor plan with easy to maintain laminate bamboo floors on the main level and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Washer & dryer are also conveniently located upstairs. All appliances included.



Olympic Heights is a great neighborhood to call home with a short commute downtown and easy access to MoPac or I-35. Home will be available for an early May move in.



(RLNE5657681)