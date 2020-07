Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Showing with approved application, video walk through available https://youtu.be/yNIsE29TY9I.



3 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Austin available with a flexible move in date. Home can be ready with a 3-week notice. In 2018 all carpeted areas were replaced with vinyl plank, quartz countertops were added, new fixtures in bathrooms and ceiling fans were added. Property is pet friendly! Refrigerator included with lease.