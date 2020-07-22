11508 Elk Park TRL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated 24hr gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage

Beautifully updated home in desirable Mesa Park. Home has new roof, new windows and new HVAC system for energy efficiency. Custom cabinets, granite tops in bathrooms and quartz in kitchen, hardwood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet!). Large, corner lot with rear entry garage and automatic gate. Zero-scape in backyard for easy maintenance. The Domain or Arboretum are 5 minutes away! Costco, Trader Joes, HEB, Whole Foods, Sprouts, 24hr Fitness, Apple, 3M, and more are all within 10 minutes.