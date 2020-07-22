All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 15 2019 at 3:52 PM

11508 Elk Park TRL

11508 Elk Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11508 Elk Park Trail, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in desirable Mesa Park. Home has new roof, new windows and new HVAC system for energy efficiency. Custom cabinets, granite tops in bathrooms and quartz in kitchen, hardwood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet!). Large, corner lot with rear entry garage and automatic gate. Zero-scape in backyard for easy maintenance. The Domain or Arboretum are 5 minutes away! Costco, Trader Joes, HEB, Whole Foods, Sprouts, 24hr Fitness, Apple, 3M, and more are all within 10 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 Elk Park TRL have any available units?
11508 Elk Park TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11508 Elk Park TRL have?
Some of 11508 Elk Park TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11508 Elk Park TRL currently offering any rent specials?
11508 Elk Park TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 Elk Park TRL pet-friendly?
No, 11508 Elk Park TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11508 Elk Park TRL offer parking?
Yes, 11508 Elk Park TRL offers parking.
Does 11508 Elk Park TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 Elk Park TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 Elk Park TRL have a pool?
No, 11508 Elk Park TRL does not have a pool.
Does 11508 Elk Park TRL have accessible units?
No, 11508 Elk Park TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 Elk Park TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 11508 Elk Park TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
