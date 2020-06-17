All apartments in Austin
11506 Sweetshade Ln
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

11506 Sweetshade Ln

11506 Sweetshade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11506 Sweetshade Lane, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home in Desirable Oak Forest Subdivision. Hard to Find ! - Nice, spacious home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath and a flexible room, could be dedicated office, hobby room or exercise room. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and breakfast bar. All bedrooms located on 2nd story. Beautiful hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Large fenced in wooded backyard. Quiet street. Round Rock ISD includes exemplary Caraway Elementary, Canyon Vista Middle School and nationally recognized Westwood High.
Qualifications: must have good rental history, no evictions, credit score over 650 and gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the rent.

(RLNE5102023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Sweetshade Ln have any available units?
11506 Sweetshade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 Sweetshade Ln have?
Some of 11506 Sweetshade Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Sweetshade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Sweetshade Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Sweetshade Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11506 Sweetshade Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11506 Sweetshade Ln offer parking?
No, 11506 Sweetshade Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11506 Sweetshade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11506 Sweetshade Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Sweetshade Ln have a pool?
No, 11506 Sweetshade Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Sweetshade Ln have accessible units?
No, 11506 Sweetshade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 Sweetshade Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11506 Sweetshade Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
