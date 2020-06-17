11506 Sweetshade Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Home in Desirable Oak Forest Subdivision. Hard to Find ! - Nice, spacious home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath and a flexible room, could be dedicated office, hobby room or exercise room. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and breakfast bar. All bedrooms located on 2nd story. Beautiful hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Large fenced in wooded backyard. Quiet street. Round Rock ISD includes exemplary Caraway Elementary, Canyon Vista Middle School and nationally recognized Westwood High.

Qualifications: must have good rental history, no evictions, credit score over 650 and gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the rent.



(RLNE5102023)