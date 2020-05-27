All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 25 2019 at 8:44 AM

11441 N INTERSTATE 35

11441 N Interstate · No Longer Available
Location

11441 N Interstate, Austin, TX 78753
Parmer Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This superb location means convenience to shopping, restaurants, highways and major employers. The lushest setting featuring greenbelts with giant oaks that invites you to escape the city rush. Come relax on one of our park benches and watch the world go by.

Apartment features include central heat/ air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections and solar screens. Located off I-35, all of greater Austin is easily accessible. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (11308)
Austin Apartment Specialists

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have any available units?
11441 N INTERSTATE 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have?
Some of 11441 N INTERSTATE 35's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 currently offering any rent specials?
11441 N INTERSTATE 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 pet-friendly?
No, 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 offer parking?
No, 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not offer parking.
Does 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have a pool?
No, 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not have a pool.
Does 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have accessible units?
No, 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11441 N INTERSTATE 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
