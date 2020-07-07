All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

11418 Pradera Dr

11418 Pradera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11418 Pradera Drive, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Located in the Oak Forest neighborhood. Neighborhood schools are blue ribbon: Kathy Caraway Elementary, Laurel Mountain Elementary, and Canyon Vista Middle School. All feed into nationally recognized Westwood High. 3-4 miles from the Arboretum and The Domain: with shops, restaurants, and movie theaters. Plenty of parks, green spaces, and bike lanes within walking or biking distance. 2-mile drive from Bull Creek Upper Greenbelt Park, which is great for hiking, mountain biking, and walks with the family.

(RLNE5426965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Pradera Dr have any available units?
11418 Pradera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11418 Pradera Dr have?
Some of 11418 Pradera Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Pradera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Pradera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Pradera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11418 Pradera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11418 Pradera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11418 Pradera Dr offers parking.
Does 11418 Pradera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 Pradera Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Pradera Dr have a pool?
No, 11418 Pradera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Pradera Dr have accessible units?
No, 11418 Pradera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Pradera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11418 Pradera Dr has units with dishwashers.

