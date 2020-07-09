11410 Domain Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57a44780b7 ---- RESIDENCES AT THE DOMAIN APARTMENTS IN AUSTIN: WORK, PLAY, AND LIVE IN STYLE Enjoy immediate proximity to retail, restaurants, industry, and more at your apartment in Austin's "Second Downtown." A tranquil courtyard welcomes you into the Residences at the Domain, a sophisticated community featuring spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies and patios, and gourmet kitchens. Residents are treated to professional and friendly on-site management, a modern fitness center, and a resort-style pool that is sure to impress. Our community is part of the Domain, an exclusive development encompassing 303 acres of high-end retail, dining, residential living, businesses, and hotels. Just 11 miles from downtown Austin and minutes from Dell, IBM, and National Instruments, life here is the perfect blend of work and play. Come see these Northwest Austin apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today.