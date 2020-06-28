All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
1141 Poquito Street - 1
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

1141 Poquito Street - 1

1141 Poquito Street · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Poquito Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Funky East Side home with open plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Just renovated with all new stainless kitchen appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave), washer/dryer in separate laundry room, interior painting, new flooring throughout, and new AC units in all rooms. Front yard has also just been landscaped. Huge, deep private backyard, metal roof and exterior walls. Gated property with off-street parking. Pets welcome. Walk to Figure 8 Coffee, Rockstar Bagels, Rosewood Ave, and all the amazing East Side shops, restaurants and nightlife. Security deposit $1950. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Poquito Street - 1 have any available units?
1141 Poquito Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Poquito Street - 1 have?
Some of 1141 Poquito Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Poquito Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Poquito Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Poquito Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Poquito Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Poquito Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Poquito Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1141 Poquito Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 Poquito Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Poquito Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1141 Poquito Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Poquito Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1141 Poquito Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Poquito Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Poquito Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
