1141 Poquito Street - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Funky East Side home with open plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Just renovated with all new stainless kitchen appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave), washer/dryer in separate laundry room, interior painting, new flooring throughout, and new AC units in all rooms. Front yard has also just been landscaped. Huge, deep private backyard, metal roof and exterior walls. Gated property with off-street parking. Pets welcome. Walk to Figure 8 Coffee, Rockstar Bagels, Rosewood Ave, and all the amazing East Side shops, restaurants and nightlife. Security deposit $1950. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

