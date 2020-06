11408 Bristle Oak TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SINGLE STORY HOME BACKING BEAUTIFUL GREENBELT WITH VIEWS OF WALKING PATHS & PARK*HUGE OPEN VAULTED LIVING ROOM W/FRENCH DOORS TO THE EXTERIOR*MOTHER IN LAW PLAN SEPARATING MASTER BEDROOM FROM SECONDARY BEDROOMS*LARGE MASTER*MASTER BATH FEATURES DOUBLE CLOSETS*THIS HOME IS LIGHT & BRIGHT WITH NICE WINDOWS*DINING ROOM CAN BE USED AS BREAKFAST AND/OR FORMAL - VERY FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN*TWO CAR GARAGE*ROUND ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT*MINUTES TO LAKELINE MALL, SHOPPING & 183 INTERSECTION AND TOLLWAY*