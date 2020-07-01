11404 Walnut Ridge Dr., Unit 15

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Recently updated condo with 2 separate bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Nice privately fenced back yard and patio with pathway that leads to walking trail. Carpet install in 2017. Freshly painted in 2017. Back splash added. Updated cabinets in kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups. Easy access to schools, shopping, and major employers.

