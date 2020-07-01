All apartments in Austin
11404 Walnut Ridge Dr., Unit 15
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

11404 Walnut Ridge Dr., Unit 15

11404 Walnut Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11404 Walnut Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently updated condo with 2 separate bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Nice privately fenced back yard and patio with pathway that leads to walking trail. Carpet install in 2017. Freshly painted in 2017. Back splash added. Updated cabinets in kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups. Easy access to schools, shopping, and major employers.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

