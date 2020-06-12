All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11400 Domain Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11400 Domain Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11400 Domain Dr

11400 Domain Drive · (512) 470-4169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11400 Domain Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
The Domain! - Property Id: 112465

Live at the perfect location where we mix home, work, and play within steps from your front door. Just off of the MoPac Expressway and U.S. Highway 183, we make all of Austin easily accessible while keeping you close to major employers, such as Dell and National Instruments. Work off the day's stress in our fitness center or beat the heat in our sparkling pool. After relaxing or working up a sweat, retire to your apartment home featuring a gourmet kitchen and inviting living space situated amongst high-end boutique shops such as Barneys CO-OP, CALYPSO, Intermix, Tiffany & Co. and Neiman Marcus, as well as upscale bistros such as Jasper's and Kona Grill. Amenities include Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Elevators, W/D rental($40/mo), Community parking garage, Carports, Furnished units, and Bus stop!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112465
Property Id 112465

(RLNE5735560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 Domain Dr have any available units?
11400 Domain Dr has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11400 Domain Dr have?
Some of 11400 Domain Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 Domain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11400 Domain Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 Domain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11400 Domain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11400 Domain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11400 Domain Dr does offer parking.
Does 11400 Domain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11400 Domain Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 Domain Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11400 Domain Dr has a pool.
Does 11400 Domain Dr have accessible units?
No, 11400 Domain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 Domain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11400 Domain Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11400 Domain Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity