1133 Hollow Creek Dr - 201
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

1133 Hollow Creek Dr - 201

1133 Hollow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Hollow Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
All utilities paid by tenant, except Water paid by Landlord
Coin laundry available across the street
No Pets Allowed
Verifiable Income of at least 3x monthly rent
Rent History: At least two prior rentals
A valid Drivers License and Social Security Card
30-day notice required for move-out

Application Located at: www.struhallproperties.com
Live in a highly walkable location minutes from the excitement of downtown. Stroll to restaurants, coffee shops and parks, hop on the MoPac Expressway for adventures further afield or simply relax on the green grass of your courtyard.

Nestled in the heart of the Barton Hills neighborhood just behind Barton Springs Pool. Easily accessed from Barton Springs Rd, S Lamar BLVD and Barton Skyway (Lamar side). Just a quick jaunt to coffee at Austin Java, a green juice pick me up at Juiceland, some queso and Margaritas at Chuy's or maybe you want a late-night burger from P. Terry's. All this and a 10-minute drive downtown make this the ideal location to live in 78704.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

